Mason police search for robbery suspect

MASON (FOX19) - Police said they are searching for a robbery suspect who wore a ski mask when he robbed a woman of her purse early Tuesday.
The robbery was reported at 6:05 a.m. in the 7500 block of Somerset Drive. That’s in a condo complex attached to White Blossom subdivision off Mason-Montgomery Road, they said.
The victim said the suspect stole her purse and all its contents as she prepared to leave for work.
Police then said they received a call of a possible sighting of the suspect in a different subdivision, Lexington Park off Mason Montgomery Road and Western Row Road.
Someone reported seeing a man matching that description on a porch on Raceway Court.
Police went to the subdivision and searched for him. They said they stopped vehicles driving in the neighborhood and looked inside them, but he remains at large.
Officers said they cannot confirm at this point if the stolen purse and the report of a man wearing a ski mask nearby are connected.
They said they are are continuing to investigate both reports and hope to obtain photos and video surveillance of the suspect.
