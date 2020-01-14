Mason woman robbed at gunpoint by man in ski mask, police say

MASON, Ohio (FOX19) - Mason police are investigating after a woman was robbed at gunpoint when preparing to go to work Tuesday morning.
According to police, the woman was preparing to go to work when a male dressed in black and a ski mask robbed her at gunpoint, took her purse and fled from the scene.
A short time later, police were called to Raceway Court at 7:51 a.m. when a homeowner reported a male subject, dressed in black and wearing a ski mask was on her porch.
Police set up a perimeter and a K9 was used to try and track the suspect.
No arrests have been made.
The investigation is ongoing.
