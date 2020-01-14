No. 5 Butler looks to knock off No. 18 Seton Hall

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Kamar Baldwin, Bryce Nze and Sean McDermott have combined to account for 53 percent of Butler's scoring this season. For Seton Hall, Myles Powell, Quincy McKnight and Romaro Gill have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team's total scoring, including 53 percent of all Pirates points over their last five.