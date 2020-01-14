UPDATE: Port Clinton Police, Ohio BCI investigating near home of Harley Dilly; dozens of residents gather to support missing boy

Dilly went missing the morning of Dec. 20

Dozens gathered at East 5th (Source: WOIO)
By John Deike | January 13, 2020 at 7:41 PM EST - Updated January 14 at 5:26 AM

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Port Clinton Police have left the scene of an investigation near the home of Harley Dilly, the 14-year-old Port Clinton boy who disappeared nearly a month ago.

Authorities will not confirm whether the police activity is related to the Dilly case, but the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is on scene as well.

Port Clinton Police tell 19 News a news conference will be held at noon with information on the search.

For nearly 8 hours authorities searched a home in the 500 block of Fulton Street, near Dilly’s East 5th Street residence, according to 19 News Reporter Kelly Kennedy. 19 News crews spotted an unmarked van leaving the scene.

Harley Dilly's home is located in the 500 block of East 5th Street. Authorities are searching a residence in the 500 block of Fulton Street, near Dilly's residence. (Source: Google Maps)

Dilly is still considered missing, according to police.

Port Clinton Police and Fire, Ohio BCI, U.S. Marshals, the Ottawa Sheriff’s Department and U.S. Border Patrol scoured the area using boots on the ground, tracking dogs and helicopters, in the hopes of finding the boy.

Dilly was last seen on Dec. 20 while walking to school, and a reward for information on his whereabouts has surpassed $20,000.

Harley Dilly (Source: Port Clinton Police Department) (Source: Port Clinton Police Department)

Dozens of residents gathered in the neighborhood in a show of support for Dilly.

