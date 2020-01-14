VIDEO: Suspects break in, steal hundreds from Springfield Township school

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - The Springfield Township Police Department has released new video of three people they believe stole hundreds of dollars in equipment from a John Paul II Catholic School.
Surveillance video appears to show the three suspects enter the school on Dec. 21, while John Paul II was on Christmas break.
The alleged thieves apparently make two trips into the building. Cameras capture them roaming the halls around 6 p.m. and again around 7:30 p.m.
Cameras inside the school show the suspects roaming the halls and looking through folders, student cubbies, filing cabinets and more. At one point they are seen walking away with two virtual reality headsets valued at $853 and a $25 Olive Garden gift card.
The card was a gift for one of the teachers. The video appears to show one of the suspects open the card and put some of the contents in his pocket.
Anyone with information on the three suspects is asked to contact the Springfield Township Police Department at 513-729-1300 or Crime Stoppers at (513)352-3040.
