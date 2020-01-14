Vigil held for man shot and killed in Westwood: ‘I just miss him so much’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Police say they’re still trying to find whoever shot and killed Stanley Moore, Jr. on Friday.
Meanwhile, on Monday evening, Moore’s family held a vigil for the fallen father of three.
Family, friends, coworkers and complete strangers showed up. They lit candles and released balloons in memory of the 43-year-old who also went by Big Jay.
Family members say Moore, a 3CDC worker, was trying to stop someone from breaking into a vehicle right outside of his home when he was shot and killed.
“I was actually here," Moore’s daughter, Jayla Moore said. "To see my father bleeding to death, it was just unreal. To this day it’s still unreal. It’s unbelievable. I didn’t see what I saw.”
She also says they'd never had any problems in this area before.
“I just miss him so much," Jayla said. "He was just a great person to everybody. You could be a stranger, and if you needed anything, he was there.”
“I love him," close friend of the family Ceasia Adams said. "I just love him. He was always like a father figure. Remember him as a very happy person, very positive. He always made sure everybody was good.”
As Cincinnati Police continue their investigation and search for a suspect, the family says they’re hoping for justice.
“You’re going to get caught, so turn yourself in," Jayla said. "They are going to get you. There is no way we are going to let this slide past and just forget.”
Cincinnati Police say it’s important the community speak up. They say someone knows something.
If you do, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.
