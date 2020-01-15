Boy, 9, in need of life-saving service dog

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 9-year-old boy from Batavia with autism is in need of a life-saving service dog.
According to 4 Paws for Ability, loud noises and lights bring on “stimming,” which are repetitive motions he performs to try and calm Levi’s overstimulation.
Levi is nonverbal but communicates with his iPad. His parents said the main reason he needs the service dog is because when he gets overwhelmed he runs off and doesn’t take his iPad with him. If he is found and asked who he is or where he lives, he won’t be able to tell anyone.
The dog will be trained in behavior disruption, tethering, and tracking.
Levi also struggles with recent seizures, but right now he is on medication, and the family is watching him to see if they might need to add seizure alert to the dog’s tasks.
An anonymous Cincinnati foundation has already donated $5,000 to get him a service dog from 4 Paws for Ability for his needs.
If you would like to donate, you can visit this website.
Checks can also be made out to 4 Paws for Ability and mailed to 253 Dayton Avenue, Xenia, OH 45385. Write “Levi Morgan” in the memo field.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.