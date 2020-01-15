5 charged in $2.8M dark web drug trafficking, money laundering conspiracy

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A federal grand jury indicted five individuals alleged to be members of one of the most prolific online drug trafficking organizations in the United States, according to the Department of Justice.
According to the 21-count indictment, since 2013, they used several dark web marketplace accounts and encrypted messaging apps in order to sell illegal drugs online.
Khlari Sirotkin, 36, of Colorado; Kelly Stephens, 32, of Colorado; Sean Deaver, 36, of Nevada; Abby Jones, 37, of Nevada; and Sasha Sirotkin, 32, of California were charged in all 21 counts.
According to the DOJ, the five allegedly specialized in the manufacturing and distribution of more than one million fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills and laundered approximately $2.8 million over the course of the conspiracy. The pressed fentanyl pills, along with heroin, meth and cocaine, were shipped to the Southern District of Ohio and throughout the country.
“These aren’t street corner drug pushers – this conspiracy allegedly infiltrated our communities and sold fentanyl in the dank depths of the internet and sent it to mailboxes and doorsteps,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in a news release. “Ohioans are safer, thanks to the work of our narcotics agents and federal partners who untangle webs of deception and death.”
