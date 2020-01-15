Chilly air on the way, then rain Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Because of the widespread, thick fog and lingering low cloud cover temperatures did not reach the 60° mark today. The day was still way warmer than normal with a highs in the 50s.
Overnight the sky will begin to clear and the air cool but morning tempertures will continue to be well above normal. Tomorrow will be chilly and near normal.
Look for rain late Friday night with temperatures above freezing and rising. Rain will fall most of Saturday and I cannot rule out some thunder. Rain ends early Sunday morning then clearing, breezy, chilly weather will dominate Sunday.
