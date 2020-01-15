Christopher Smitherman says he won’t run for Cincinnati mayor

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Christopher Smitherman says he won’t run for mayor of Cincinnati in 2021, according to a statement he released Wednesday on Twitter.
On the anniversary of his wife’s death, the vice mayor says he wants to give his five children “as much love and attention as I can” and he says “running for mayor would make that impossible.”
Pamela Smitherman fought breast cancer but lost her battle with the disease on Jan. 15, 2019.
The vice mayor thanked more than a dozen organizations for their support during his wife’s illness and since her death.
Smitherman says he will continue serving as Vice Mayor, Chair of the Law and Safety Committee, Co-Chair of the Property Tax Group, member of the Economic Growth and Zoning Committee, member of the Neighborhood Committee, member of the Downtown Cincinnati Improvement District and member of the Cincinnati Planning Commission.
“This statement defines a pause, not an end, to my political aspirations. I look forward to a return to the pursuit of higher service when the time is right. I wish to thank everyone who has supported me over these years. Serving the citizens of Cincinnati has been, and continues to be, my honor,” Smitherman said in his statement.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.