CVG celebrates grand opening of cargo hangar

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A new cargo aircraft maintenance and repair hangar is now open and operational at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).
The grand opening ceremony took place Monday morning at 9 a.m. The new facility is 103,000 square feet.
Lynxs Group developed the eight-acre site for operator FEAM Maintenance and Engineering to accommodate 747 wide-body aircraft – a first of its kind for the company.
FEAM has been operating at CVG since July 2015 and currently employs more than 200 technicians.
This $19 million hangar will allow planes that ship packages via Amazon and DHL to remain at CVG to receive maintenance, making it a quicker, and more efficient process.
The facility is also creating the need for more than 100 aircraft mechanic positions to service planes that fly all across the country and world, as well as support the rapid cargo growth happening at CVG to support DHL, Amazon and other cargo carriers.
