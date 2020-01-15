Dense Fog Advisory extended for parts of Tri-State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Dense Fog Advisory is extended for parts of the Tri-State until 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Heavy fog has been shrouding the region all morning. A Dense Fog Advisory was up for the entire region, but it expired for Hamilton and Clermont counties and northern Kentucky at 10 a.m.
Counties still under the advisory include Butler, Warren, Clinton, Highland and Preble in Ohio and Frankly County in Indiana.
The fog has been so bad, some school districts in rural counties issued delays: Bracken County schools are starting one hour later due to the fog.
Madison, East Clinton, National Trails and Preble/Shawnee schools are all on two-hour delays.
Hazardous driving conditions are possible.
Be sure to slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
Northbound Interstate 71 has been shut down all morning north of Warren County in Clinton County at Ohio 68.
A semi tractor-trailer hauling frozen chicken fire caught on fire about 5 a.m., according to the Ohio Highway State Patrol is Wilmington.
No one was hurt, but state transportation crews were summoned to bring road signs out to prevent rear-end crashes due to the fog and closed highway, they said.
Troopers are diverting motorists off the highway onto Ohio 68. Take that south to eastbound State Route 73. After several miles, turn left onto Stone Road and follow to northbound Ohio 72, which will return you to northbound I-71.
Later, a warm front will bring afternoon high temperatures near 60 degrees and a few sprinkles or some drizzle.
This is ahead of a cold front that will bring cooler air for Thursday and Friday.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.