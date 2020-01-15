Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m.

Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m.
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Here's a look from traffic cameras along Interstate 74 at North Bend Road in Green Township. (Source: www.ohgo.com)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | January 15, 2020 at 4:05 AM EST - Updated January 15 at 4:43 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Be careful on your way into work or school Wednesday morning.

Heavy fog is shrouding the region, prompting a Dense Fog Advisory for the entire Tri-State until 10 a.m.

Visibility is expected to be one quarter mile or less at times, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.

It’s especially thick east of Interstate 75 in western Hamilton County and up in the northern Cincinnati suburbs, along the Ohio River and parts of Northern Kentucky.

Hazardous driving conditions are possible.

Be sure to slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Later, a warm front will bring afternoon high temperatures near 60 degrees and a few sprinkles or some drizzle.

This is a head of a cold front that will bring cooler air for Thursday and Friday, Marzullo says.

Meteorologist Frank Marzullo’s latest forecast

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.