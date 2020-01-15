Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m.

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Be careful on your way into work or school Wednesday morning.
Heavy fog is shrouding the region, prompting a Dense Fog Advisory for the entire Tri-State until 10 a.m.
Visibility is expected to be one quarter mile or less at times, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.
It’s especially thick east of Interstate 75 in western Hamilton County and up in the northern Cincinnati suburbs, along the Ohio River and parts of Northern Kentucky.
Hazardous driving conditions are possible.
Be sure to slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
Later, a warm front will bring afternoon high temperatures near 60 degrees and a few sprinkles or some drizzle.
This is a head of a cold front that will bring cooler air for Thursday and Friday, Marzullo says.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.