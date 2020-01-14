DENSE FOG ADVISORY: Wednesday Morning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A dense fog advisory remains until 10 AM Wednesday. At times fog could reduce visibility below a quarter of a mile it will be a fluid situation. Otherwise we stay dry until early afternoon as our chance for on and off showers will increase.
This is a head of a cold front that will bring cooler air for Thursday and Friday.
In the meantime will reach near 60 for Wednesday afternoon.
Dry Thursday with highs near 40 and then the upper 30′s on Friday.
Look for rain and a light snow mix possible Friday evening but roads will stay just wet as temperatures rise and it turns to all rain through Saturday.
Rain tapers Saturday night setting up a cold Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid 30s.
