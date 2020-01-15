Fatal motorcycle crash in Over-The-Rhine

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man died Tuesday after he was thrown from his motorcycle during a crash in Over-The-Rhine, according to Cincinnati Police.
Stephen Hacker, 30, was driving his Kawasaki motorcycle northbound in the 1100 block of Vine Street when he attempted to pass 75-year-old Bruce Bostian’s Toyota RAV-4, also going north on Vine.
Hacker was passing Bostian on the right when his bike reportedly struck a curb. He then lost control and hit Bostian’s car, after which he was ejected from the bike, slid across the pavement and hit the back of another car.
Police say Hacker was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with critical injuries. He later died there.
Hacker, according to police, was wearing a helmet during the crash.
Bostian and the other three occupants of his car were reportedly uninjured.
Police say excessive speed factored in the crash, but are unsure if Hacker was impaired.
The Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit is investigating. They are asking any witnesses to contact them at 513.352.2514.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.