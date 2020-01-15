Former Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black picked as city manager in Stockton, Calif.

“I am honored and appreciative of having been selected to serve as Stockton’s next City Manager. I look forward to working with the Mayor, City Council and staff in making Stockton the best managed and most customer centric city government in America,” said Harry E Black. “Stockton is a city on the rise and I look forward to working with the community, Mayor, Council and staff in the pursuit of the Stockton of the future. Stockton’s future looks bright and I am excited to be a part of it. Together, we will embrace transparency, accountability, community engagement and a results orientation.”