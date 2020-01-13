Gloomy fog and drizzle to start

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Generally light fog developed over the FOX19 NOW viewing area during evening and in most areas it has been light enough to have little impact on traffic. There may be a few locations during the morning commute where the fog is thick enough to be a problem.
After the gray and foggy start, the air will warm and afternoon temperatures will close in on 60°. A few sprinkles or some drizzle are possible during the day. Cloud cover will decrease Wednesday night and continue Thursday with both Thursday and Friday afternoons partly cloudy but chilly.
Late Friday clouds will increase over the Tristate in advance of the next system powered into the Tristate from the southwest by the subtropical jet stream. The system will bring rain to Cincinnati most of Saturday. The rain will end before dawn Sunday but chilly air takes over the area with low temperatures in the teens Sunday through Tuesday. More cold air is building in far northwestern Canada and it looks like a chilly end to January and start to February.
