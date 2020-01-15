Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Derek Culver scored 17 points, West Virginia’s bench provided a huge lift on the offensive end and the 12th-ranked Mountaineers stomped TCU 81-49. The Mountaineers are unbeaten in eight home games and have held 10 opponents this season to 60 points or less, including five straight. TCU remains winless in Morgantown since joining the Big 12 in the 2012-13 season. The Horned Frogs missed a chance to take over sole possession of first place in the league and had their four-game winning streak snapped. RJ Nembhard led TCU with 14 points and Desmond Bane scored 13.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — C.J. Walker scored 18 and No. 21 Ohio State snapped a four-game losing streak by beating Nebraska 80-68. Freshman guard D.J. Carton chipped in 13 for the Buckeyes and Kaleb Wesson had 13 points and 14 rebounds. Ohio State rolled despite the absence of guards Luther Muhammad and Duane Washington Jr. who were serving suspensions. Thorir Thorbjarnarson had 15 points for the Huskers, who have lost two straight. Ohio State hadn't won since Dec. 21 and hadn't scored 60 points in a game during the losing streak. The Buckeyes reached that total before the mid-point of the second half against Nebraska.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Elvis Merzlikins recorded his second consecutive shutout and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins 3-0 for their fourth win in five games. Alexander Wennberg, Kevin Stenlund and Riley Nash scored for Columbus. Boston goaltender Jaroslav Halak entered the game at 1:12 of the first period after Tukka Rask was inadvertently struck in the head by an elbow in the crease. Halak stopped 24 shots in relief as the Bruins lost their second straight and were shut out for the first time this season.
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Obi Toppin scored 24 points on a tender ankle and led a 22-point run in the second half as No. 13 Dayton pulled away to a 79-65 victory over VCU. The Flyers had lost four in a row against VCU, which was the Atlantic 10's preseason favorite. Toppin sprained his left ankle in the last game and moved cautiously at the outset. He had three dunks and a 3-pointer during Dayton's decisive run. De'Riante Jenkins and Nah'Shon Hyland scored 16 points apiece for VCU.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Stefanski is ready to roll up his sleeves and build the Browns. The former Vikings offensive coordinator was introduced by Cleveland owner Jimmy Haslam, who hopes he's finally found the right leader after so many failed attempts. Stefanski was impressive during his introductory news conference at FirstEnergy Stadium. He's the Browns 10th coach since 1999. Stefanski was a finalist a year ago but was passed over and spent last season running Minnesota's offense. He's still in the early phases of putting a staff together. The Browns are also in the early stages of finding a new general manager.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 43 points in three quarters and hit six 3-pointers as the Los Angeles Clippers routed the Cleveland Cavaliers 128-103. According to Sportradar, it was only the second time since 1996 a Clippers player scored at least 40 points in the first three quarters. Lou Williams had 40 against Golden State in a 2018 game. Leonard had 14 points in the second quarter and set a career high for 3s made in one period with four as the Clippers broke open the game. Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 25 points and Cedi Osman added 21.