Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Stefanski is ready to roll up his sleeves and build the Browns. The former Vikings offensive coordinator was introduced by Cleveland owner Jimmy Haslam, who hopes he's finally found the right leader after so many failed attempts. Stefanski was impressive during his introductory news conference at FirstEnergy Stadium. He's the Browns 10th coach since 1999. Stefanski was a finalist a year ago but was passed over and spent last season running Minnesota's offense. He's still in the early phases of putting a staff together. The Browns are also in the early stages of finding a new general manager.