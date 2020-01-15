Hit-and-run in Florence leaves man hospitalized, son says he’s lucky to be alive

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police are still searching for a driver who reportedly hit a pedestrian as they were crossing a road in Florence, Ky. last Friday.
The hit-and-run happened around 9:30 p.m., according to police, on US-42 near Main Road.
The victim, 52-year-old Robert Smith, remains at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
His son, Vandon Smith, spoke to FOX19 NOW about the incident and its aftermath.
Vandon says doctors told him his father avoided seriously injuring his head.
"He's already had one surgery for a broken leg,” Vandon explained. “He's got rods and screws. He has a broken, dislocated tibia and fibia. He's still waiting to have surgery with a broken pelvis. Also the back side of his pelvis is broken. His pelvis, tailbone and lower vertebrae is kind of one piece, and he will have rods and screws to hold it together.”
Smith had reportedly just finished dinner at Papa John’s, which Vandon says he does often, and was heading back home when he was struck.
“He was on the crosswalk crossing, and the car—we don’t really have any details on what type of car—struck him,” Vandon said.
He adds there were no signs of skid marks before or after the scene, possibly indicating the driver did not try to stop or slow down after the fact, but rather left Smith with his injuries.
Vandon says it’s unclear when his father will be released from the hospital, and that they’re taking it day-by-day right now.
“I think he knows he’s fortunate to be alive,” Vandon said, adding his father is holding on to that fact as he begins a long road to recovery. “We have a lot of faith in UC hospital knowing he’s in a good place.”
Florence Police are asking any witnesses or anyone who might have information about the driver to come forward.
