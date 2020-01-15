Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — A third horse has been rescued from a strip mine site in Kentucky where 20 horses were found fatally shot. News outlets report a filly was captured by Dumas Rescue on Saturday and taken to the Kentucky Humane Society. The horse is believed to be the daughter of the pregnant mare and sister to the colt who was rescued in late December. Authorities say 20 horses were found dead along U.S. 23 over a six-day span. Dumas Rescue attempted to save three additional surviving horses but they were scared away by the sound of a distant rifle. A $23,000 reward is being offered for information about the shootings.