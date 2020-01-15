Man accused of groping woman at Speedway in West Chester under arrest

WEST CHESTER TWP. (FOX19) - A man accused of groping a woman in the bathroom of a convenience store and gas station in West Chester is under arrest.
Christopher Scott was booked into the Butler County jail Tuesday night on one count of sexual imposition overnight, sheriff’s officials said.
He is expected to appear via video from the jail for an arraignment at Butler County Area II Court in Oxford, court officials said.
According to court documents, the incident was reported on Oct. 22 at Speedway on Tylersville Road just east of Interstate 75.
Scott grabbed the victim’s breast and rubbed her genital area with his hand while she was clothed, records show.
Police said the suspect left the scene in a maroon, four-door truck.
