Man pleads guilty to murder in OTR gunfight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Jonathan Green pleaded guilty Tuesday on two charges in connection with an Over-The-Rhine gunfight that left his niece dead.
Green, 36, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the death of his niece, Diamond Green, and felonious assault for shooting Tauren Rice, 38, in the same gunfight.
He was reportedly sentenced to 12 years in prison.
The gunfight happened in June 2018. Police said at the time Green was in a gunfight with Rice when 21-year-old Diamond was gunned down on a sidewalk near East Liberty and Walnut Streets.
Police said Green pushed his niece into the line of fire to save himself while he was firing his own weapon at Rice.
