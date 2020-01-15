Meet Evan! St. Xavier welcomes facility dog for therapy

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - St. Xavier has added Evan, a 2-year-old golden retriever for therapy.
St. Xavier partnered with Hamilton County ESC (Educational Service Center) and Circle Tail, a not for profit organization whose mission is to provide service and hearing dogs to people with disabilities.
Evan has gone through extensive training to become a therapy dog.
“He is so focused on going where there is someone in need. He has a crazy sixth sense and is incredible in his empathy for those in need. He seems to absorb what is needed from each person he interacts with," Circle Tail said.
As part of the pilot, school counselors have been trained as handlers for Evan.
While his main job is to support students who may be struggling in and around our counselors’ offices, he will also work with our entire school community.
Evan will spend most of his time comforting and assisting students in School Counseling and Educational Services.
