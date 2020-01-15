Much colder air Thursday and Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A few showers this afternoon, will be light, but roads could be wet at times into the evening. Daytime highs will be near 60 degrees with a high of 58 degrees.
This is a head of a cold front that will bring cooler air for Thursday and Friday.
Dry Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 30′s
Look for rain and a light snow mix possible late Friday night but roads will stay just wet as temperatures rise and it turns to all rain through Saturday. Steady rain at times on Saturday with highs near 50 degrees.
Rain tapers Saturday night setting up a cold Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid 30s.
