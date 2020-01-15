OSP: Semi fire closes NB I-71 in Clinton County for at least 3 hours

WILMINGTON (FOX19) - Northbound Interstate 71 is shut down in Clinton County due to a fully-engulfed semi tractor-trailer fire, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
No one was hurt when flames broke out about 5:20 a.m., but the highway is expected to be shut down until at least 8 a.m., patrol dispatchers said.
The driver was out and no injuries were reported, they said.
Ohio Department of Transportation crews were called to the scene to help put out road closed signs. There are concerns the highway closure in the thick, heavy fog that has blanketed the Tri-State will cause rear-end crashes, dispatchers said.
Troopers are diverting motorists off the highway onto Ohio 68. Take that south to eastbound State Route 73. After several miles, turn left onto Stone Road and follow to northbound Ohio 72, which will return you to northbound I-71.
