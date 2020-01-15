Plea or trial setting for former CovCath student charged as adult with rape, sexual abuse

COVINGTON (FOX19) -A plea or trial setting is expected Wednesday in the case involving a former Covington Catholic High School student charged as an adult with raping a teenager girl and sexually abusing three others.
Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders tells FOX19 NOW his office has extended a plea offer to Joseph Eubank.
Sanders said Wednesday morning he could not comment further about the plea deal offer.
The allegations span about two years when 17-year-old Eubank was 14-to-16-years-old, according to Sanders.
Eubank was arrested back in May.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.