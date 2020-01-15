Police: Good Samaritans help free driver from fiery crash

Good Samaritans helped to free the driver from a fiery crash on Harrison Avenue in North Fairmount Wednesday morning, Cincinnati police said. (Source: FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | January 15, 2020 at 4:25 AM EST - Updated January 15 at 4:25 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Good Samaritans helped to free the driver and extinguish flames when a car crashed and burst into flames in North Fairmount early Wednesday, Cincinnati police said.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Harrison Avenue about 2 a.m.

A vehicle struck a pole and caught fire, they said.

Once the male driver was freed, he was taken by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

