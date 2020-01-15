Report: Former Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black picked as city manager in Stockton, Calif.

Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black attends a special meeting of city council at City Hall, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2015, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | January 15, 2020 at 6:53 AM EST - Updated January 15 at 6:54 AM

STOCKTON, CALIF. (FOX19) - Former Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black is the new city manager of Stockton, California, according to a report on recordnet.com.

Stockton City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to appoint him, the report states.

Black, 56, was hired as Cincinnati’s city manager in 2014 and served until he resigned in 2018 amid controversy and a public dispute with Mayor John Cranley.

Black has been finalists for city manager positions in Corpus Christi, Texas, and Gainesville, Florida.

