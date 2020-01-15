St. Xavier grad Luke Kuechly announces retirement from NFL

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Eight-year NFL veteran and former St. Xavier High School football player Luke Kuechly has officially announced his retirement.
The announcement came in an emotional video posted to social media Tuesday evening.
“There’s only one way to play this game since I was a little kid, is to play fast and play physical and play strong, and at this point I don’t know if I’m able to do that anymore,” Kuechly said. “And that’s the part that is the most difficult, is I still want to play, but I don’t think it’s the right decision.”
Born in Cincinnati, Kuechly spent all eight years of his NFL career with the Carolina Panthers. Prior to his professional career, he played college football at Boston College.
In 2013, Kuechly reportedly became the youngest recipient of the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year in the award’s history.
The standout linebacker was born in Cincinnati. He won the state championship with St. Xavier in 2007, his junior year.
