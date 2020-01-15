Teen accused in deadly shooting near school due in court

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The teenager accused of killing one man and injuring a juvenile in a shooting near Northwest High School is set to appear in court Wednesday.
Brian Holmes, 18, is expected to enter a plea or have his case scheduled for trial when he appears at 9 a.m. before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Leslie Ghiz, court records show.
Holmes was indicted in November on two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault for the shooting death of Rashad Shahid, 25, and the shooting injury of a Dante Walker.
He is held in lieu of $1.5 million bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
If convicted of all charges, Holmes faces the possibility of life in prison.
The shooting happened in the area of Newmarket and Butterwick Drives last Thursday at 2:50 p.m.
Northwest High School confirmed the victim, who police say is Shahid, was a 2012 graduate of their school.
Another victim, Dante Walker, was wounded and taken to the hospital. School officials say one of their students, who FOX19 NOW has learned is Walker, is a current student and has non-life threatening injuries.
Colerain Township police say the shooting began as a fight over Walker’s sister.
