Heavy fog for morning drive, some school delays issued

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Be careful on your way into work or school Wednesday morning.
Heavy fog is shrouding the region, prompting a Dense Fog Advisory for the entire Tri-State until 10 a.m.
Visibility is expected to be one quarter mile or less at times, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.
The fog is so bad, some rural counties have issued delays: Bracken County schools are starting one hour later due to the fog.
Madison, East Clinton, National Trails and Preble/Shawnee schools are all on two-hour delays.
The fog is especially thick east of Interstate 75 in western Hamilton County and up in the northern Cincinnati suburbs, along the Ohio River and parts of Northern Kentucky.
Hazardous driving conditions are possible.
Be sure to slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
Northbound Interstate 71 is shut down north of Warren County in Clinton County at Ohio 68 due to a fully-engulfed semi tractor-trailer fire, according to the Ohio Highway State Patrol is Wilmington.
The highway is expected to be shut down for at least three hours, dispatchers said. The semi was hauling frozen chicken.
No one was hurt, but state transportation crews were summoned to bring road signs out to prevent rear-end crashes due to the fog and closed highway, they said.
Troopers are diverting motorists off the highway onto Ohio 68. Take that south to eastbound State Route 73. After several miles, turn left onto Stone Road and follow to northbound Ohio 72, which will return you to northbound I-71.
Later, a warm front will bring afternoon high temperatures near 60 degrees and a few sprinkles or some drizzle.
This is ahead of a cold front that will bring cooler air for Thursday and Friday, Marzullo says.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.