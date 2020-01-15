Jury selection underway for trial of former Covington school employee accused of shaking baby

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Jury selection is underway Wednesday for the trial of a former Covington Independent Public Schools employee accused of shaking a baby.
Sheila Sandmann, 63, is charged with misdemeanor assault, Kenton County court records show.
She is accused of inappropriately grabbing and handling an eight-month-old baby at Chapman Child Development Center on Aug. 26.
The baby was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where doctors determined the child didn’t suffer any serious internal or external injuries but did have visible swelling on her arm.
Police have not released the identity of the victim due to her age.
