Blue Ash car fire turns fatal

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police responded to a car fire in Blue Ash parking lot Wednesday night.
The car fire reportedly happened around 9:30 p.m. in a parking lot along Lake Forest Drive near Glendale Milford Road.
Police found the body of a deceased person in the car when the arrived.
The fire was out by the time FOX19 NOW arrived at the scene.
As of 11:30 p.m., the coroner had not arrived. Police were reportedly using the jaws of life to remove the body from the vehicle.
The family of the victim was reportedly at the scene.
