Boone Co. student arrested in connection with social media threats

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A student at St. Henry High School in Alexandria was arrested Thursday in connection with two threatening messages posted to social media, according to a news release from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
The 15-year-old was at the school when deputies arrived around 9:30 a.m.
Deputies say the teen posted the messages to his Snapchat Story on Wednesday night and admitted he made the threats because other students were being mean to his friends.
The first image showed a pistol with the caption, “y’all really want to talk [expletive] pull up then," according to the release.
Deputies say the teen got the picture of the pistol on Snapchat from his cousin who lives out of state and he added the threatening caption before posting the image to his own Snapchat Story.
The student did not have a gun at school and he does not have access to guns at home, according to deputies.
The second image showed a pocket knife with the caption, “You will get stabbed fake people are snitches.”
According to deputies, the teen admitted he had the pocket knife with him at school. School administrators confiscated the knife Thursday morning from the student’s locker.
The student was charged with terroristic threatening 2nd degree and was taken to the Campbell Juvenile Detention Center per a judge’s order, the news release said.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.