Butler Co. businessman pleads guilty to aggravated assault in connection with attack on wife

Jeffrey Couch pleaded guilty Thursday to one charge of fourth degree aggravated assault. Couch was indicted in March 2019 after he was accused of assaulting his wife. (Source: WXIX)
January 16, 2020 at 2:11 PM EST - Updated January 16 at 2:17 PM

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A Butler County businessman accused of attacking his wife pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of felony aggravated assault.

Jeffrey Couch, 51, owner of Jeff Couch’s RV Nation in Trenton, was indicted March 12, 2019, on two charges of felonious assault and one count each of attempted felonious assault and misdemeanor domestic violence.

Couch’s wife told West Chester police he punched her in the face several times and slammed her head onto the driveway several times on March 2, 2019, according to a copy of a criminal complaint.

She went to a neighbor’s house for help and was taken to a hospital, treated and released, police records show.

Couch was under court order to stay away from his wife and not attempt to contact her in any way.

No word yet on a sentencing date for Couch.

