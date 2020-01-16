Court docs: Former home health care worker indicted on new rape charges

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A former home health care worker has been indicted on 12 new rape charges, according to court documents.
The indictment states that the charges against Joseph Stanford, 49, involved one victim from 2011 to 2016.
Stanford worked as a support provider for Community Supports Incorporated in Lockland. The agency provides services to people with developmental disabilities. There is no word whether these new incidents occurred while Stanford worked for the company.
In Oct. 2019, Stanford was indicted by a Hamilton County Grand Jury on four counts of rape and three counts of sexual battery.
According to that indictment, Stanford was accused of assaulting the victim from Aug. 2018 to July 2019. It also states the victim was not able to give consent because of a mental or physical condition or because of advanced age.
At that time, the company confirmed that Stanford was no longer an employee of Community Supports, Inc.
Stanford remains behind bars on a $200,000 bond following his arrest in November
He is set to appear in court on Feb. 10 on the first set of rape and sexual battery charges.
