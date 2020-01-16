SWAT standoff in Hamilton after bomb threat, source says

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A male suspect made a bomb threat in Hamilton Wednesday night, according to Butler County Sheriff Dispatch.
A source tells FOX19 NOW there is currently a SWAT standoff with the man.
The threat reportedly came after a chase that began in Hamilton County.
A dispatcher says the man came to a stop at the intersection of Hill Avenue and Madison Avenue in the Lindenwald neighborhood and made the bomb threat there.
Hamilton Police pulled the man over, according to the source. He then declared he had a bomb and said he was going to “blow everyone up.”
No one has been injured so far, the dispatcher says.
