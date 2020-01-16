A few flakes then rain

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Chilly sunshine has dominated the day and it looks like a clear, cold, frosty night ahead. Look for temperatures in the 20s on the way to work and school Friday morning.
Sunshine will start the day Friday then cloud cover increases through the day with a few flakes of snow across the far northern counties of the FOX19 NOW viewing area during evening. As the snow falls temperatures will be at or warmer than freezing and on the rise. By Saturday morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s and rain will be falling.
Rain will fall most of Saturday and end Saturday night with clearing and cooler weather Sunday.
