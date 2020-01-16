Ft. Wayne looks for home win vs Oral Roberts

TEAM LEADERS: Jarred Godfrey has put up 16.4 points and five rebounds to lead the way for the Mastodons. Brian Patrick has complemented Godfrey and is maintaining an average of 13.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. The Golden Eagles have been led by Deondre Burns, who is averaging 13.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists.DOMINANT DEONDRE: Burns has connected on 25 percent of the 44 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 14 over the last five games. He's also made 79.7 percent of his foul shots this season.