Hamilton officer, another man hospitalized after two-vehicle crash

Hamilton police officer, another man injured after two-vehicle crash
By Jessica Schmidt | January 16, 2020 at 6:16 AM EST - Updated January 16 at 6:16 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Hamilton police officer and another man were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Court and Front Street in Hamilton around 6 p.m.

Video from the scene shows a vehicle flipped on its side and front end damage to the police cruiser.

No names have been released.

The condition of the officer and the man are unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.