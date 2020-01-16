Hamilton officer, another man hospitalized after two-vehicle crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Hamilton police officer and another man were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night.
The crash happened at the intersection of Court and Front Street in Hamilton around 6 p.m.
Video from the scene shows a vehicle flipped on its side and front end damage to the police cruiser.
No names have been released.
The condition of the officer and the man are unknown at this time.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
