Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis matched a season high with 29 points and added 13 rebounds and six assists to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 104-99 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Malcolm Brogdon added 21 points and Doug McDermott scored 14 off the bench. The Pacers have won three straight games. Jarrett Culver led Minnesota with 17 points and Gorgui Dieng had 15 points and 11 boards. The Timberwolves have lost three in a row.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — No. 18 Seton Hall scored 48 points in the second half to rally from a 10-point deficit and upset No. 5 Butler 78-70. Myles Powell finished with 29 points and Romaro Gill matched his career high with 17 points. The two accounted for 34 points and spurred both of the big runs that put Seton Hall in control. The Pirates have won seven straight games are the last team still unbeaten in Big East play. Kamar Baldwin had 19 points to lead Butler. The Bulldogs six-game winning streak came to an end after Seton Hall closed the game on a 13-4 run.
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Akwasi Yeboah had 14 points and seven rebounds and surprising Rutgers pushed its home record to 12-0 with a 59-50 victory over Indiana. The Scarlet Knights used a 24-6 spurt bridging the end of the first half and the start of the second and a tenacious defense to hold the Hoosiers to a season-low point total. Rutgers is now 13-4 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten. Indiana is 13-4 overall and 3-3 in the league. Justin Smith had 15 points to lead Indiana. Aljami Durham added 10 points and Joey Brunk had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
NEW YORK (AP) — The sign-stealing scheme that the Houston Astros used in 2017 has brought back memories for former Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher Carl Erskine. Now 93 years old, Erskine vividly recalls a spyglass-and-buzzer system the New York Giants rigged up in 1951. The Giants made a remarkable rally to catch the Dodgers that season, then beat their arch rivals in the deciding Game 3 of a playoff for the National League pennant. Erskine was warming up in the bullpen when Bobby Thomson hit the famed “Shot Heard ‘Round the World" to beat Brooklyn. That was baseball's most famous sign-stealing scandal until this week.