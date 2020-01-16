Independence man arrested on child porn charges

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An Independence man was arrested by Kenton County police on child porn charges.
On Tuesday, Kyle Geiser was charged with four counts of possessing/viewing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.
Geiser was first arrested on Nov. 21, 2019 on one count of unlawful use of electronic means originating or receiving within the commonwealth to induce a minor to engage in sexual or prohibited activities, but he was released on bond at a later date.
Upon further investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, evidence was discovered he was also in possession of matter portraying sexual performance by minor and arrested again on Jan. 14, 2020.
Possessing/viewing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor is punishable by 1 to 5 years in state prison per count.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.