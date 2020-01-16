Joe Burrow’s father: ‘If the Bengals draft him, he’s going to be happy’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - In a radio interview with TSN 690 Radio in Montreal on Thursday, Joe Burrow’s father Jimmy opened up about the likelihood of the Bengals taking his son as the No. 1 overall pick.
“We’ve talked about it,” Jimmy Burrow told the radio station. "I can be in my seat in 3.5 hours from Athens. That’s certainly a positive. He’s excited to be in that conversation and if the Bengals do draft him, he’s going to be happy.”
A source recently confirmed to FOX19 NOW that the Bengals have reached out to Burrow’s family to request Joe’s attendance at the Senior Bowl on Saturday, January 25.
If nothing else, it would provide an opportunity for the Bengals’ coaching staff to meet with Burrow while serving as coaches of the South squad.
Burrow has not yet informed the Bengals that he will be making the trip to Mobile, AL.
That same source confirmed that the Bengals have already had preliminary conversations with Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, another projected high first-round pick who is playing on the South roster.
Burrow, a Heisman winner and national champion, broke the FBS single-season record for passing touchdowns this season with 60.
The NFL draft begins Thursday, April 23, in Las Vegas.
