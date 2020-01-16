Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

T25-KENTUCKY-SOUTH CAROLINA
Couisnard, South Carolina stun No. 10 Kentucky 81-78
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Freshman Jermaine Couisnard hit a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded and South Carolina rallied from 14 points down in the second half to stun No. 10 Kentucky 81-78. Couisnard had a career-high 26 points, including his game-winner that banked in off the glass. Couisnard and his teammates ran around the court in celebration as the fans errupted in cheers. Moments before Couisnard's shot, Immanuel Quickly had pulled the Wildcats even at 78 by banking in a shot with 4.1 seconds to go. The Gamecocks ended a three-game skid against Kentucky.
Key Kentucky lawmaker suggests creating pardons commission
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — After a much-criticized flurry of last-minute pardons by ex-Gov. Matt Bevin, Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers is predicting that lawmakers will try to modify the pardon process. The process has drawn intense scrutiny since Bevin issued hundreds of pardons between his electoral defeat last November and his final day in office on Dec. 9. Stivers on Wednesday suggested creating a pardons commission to review cases and make recommendations to the governor. Several of Bevin's pardons stirred outrage from victims or their families, prosecutors and lawmakers. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Republican, has asked the FBI to investigate.
Lawmakers promote bill to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A bill backed by a bipartisan group of Kentucky lawmakers would cap out-of-pocket costs for insulin. The bill would cap insulin co-pays at $100 for a 30-day supply. More than 500,000 people in Kentucky live with diabetes. The bill's lead sponsor is Republican Rep. Danny Bentley. He says the price of insulin has skyrocketed by more than 550% in the past 14 years. The bill is supported by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. The Democratic governor has urged the GOP-led legislature to fight back against high insulin prices by passing the measure. The bill would apply only to commercial health insurance plans.
Sports betting bill gains momentum by clearing House panel
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A bill to legalize sports betting in Kentucky has picked up bipartisan momentum. A House committee voted unanimously Wednesday to advance the measure. One estimate says the proposal would bring in about $22.5 million a year in new taxes. The measure cleared the House Licensing, Occupations and Administrative Regulations Committee. The bill is supported by Gov. Andy Beshear, who mentioned it during his State of the Commonwealth speech Tuesday evening. The proposal would allow wagering on college sports teams in Kentucky. That provision was excluded from a 2019 sports betting bill that died in the legislature.
Louisville Archbishop: No more cancer after treatment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville Archbishop Joseph Kurtz says he is cancer-free after surgery and months of treatment. Kurtz said in a video posted on his blog Wednesday that he got results before Thanksgiving that showed “no evidence of malignancy.” He underwent surgery in September for bladder cancer and spent several months being treated in North Carolina.
Former representative to fill Kentucky state Senate seat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former state representative in Kentucky has won a special election to fill an open seat in the state Senate. News outlets report Republican Mike Nemes won the election Tuesday night for the district that covers southern Jefferson County and all of Bullitt County. Preliminary results show he received more votes than Democrat Andrew Bailey. The election was to fill the seat vacated by Dan Seum, who retired in November. Seum was a Democrat when he began serving in Kentucky government in the 1980s. He switched to the GOP two decades ago, but endorsed Democrat Andy Beshear for last year's gubernatorial election.