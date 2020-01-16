Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man accused of killing nine neighbors in two arson fires has been found competent to stand trial. A judge in Akron made that ruling Tuesday at a hearing for Stanley Ford. The 60-year-old Akron man has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges. Ford could be sentenced to the death penalty if convicted. He is accused of killing two adults in 2016 and two adults and five children in 2017. Neither Ford's attorneys nor the prosecutors are allowed to comment on the case due to a gag order by the judge.