Man accused of killing 17-month-old boy to appear in court

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The man accused of killing 17-month-old Nahmir Jacobs in July 2019 is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.
Alize Key pleaded not guilty to the crime in November.
Nahmir’s mother says she went to work on July 13, leaving him at her English Woods residence in the care of Key.
Around 8:30 a.m., Cincinnati police responded to a report of an unresponsive child at the residence, found the boy and transported him to the hospital.
Nahmir succumbed to his injuries. Days later, his death was ruled a homicide.
Key fled to New York after Nahmir’s death. He would eventually be caught by U.S. Marshals and held while fighting extradition to Ohio.
The circumstances surrounding Jacobs’s death remain unclear.
