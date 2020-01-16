Man charged with 3 thefts after police get DNA evidence from his beer can

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - In August 2019, police say Toreono Hill broke into a building in Evanston and stole around $150 worth of property.
How did police catch him? It came down to a beer can.
Court documents allege the 40-year-old Hill was caught on surveillance video throwing a beer can in front of the Laborers International Union Building before breaking in.
Bad news for Hill—a Cincinnati police officer noticed. The beer can was retrieved, and a DNA sample was collected from it.
Worse news for Hill—police say the DNA collected from the beer can ties him not only to the Evanston break-in, but also to a break-in at New Testament Missionary Baptist Church in July.
Hill allegedly broke a window to get into the church and made off with around $25 worth of property, according to court documents. But in the process of breaking the window, he apparently cut his hand.
The blood from that cut matches the DNA collected from the beer can, police say.
Additionally, Hill is accused of breaking into Walnut Hills High School in September, from which he allegedly stole around $1286 worth of property.
FOX19 NOW legal analyst Mark Krembein praises the officer who keenly spotted that beer can in the August surveillance video.
“The policeman did a great job, because in the video he saw the suspect discard the beer can, which would connect him to the DNA on the beer can,” Krembein explained. “So, if it was just a beer can laying there, he could have drank it a week before. The officer noticed it and made a connection.”
Hill is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $1,000 bond. He is charged with three counts of breaking and entering.
His case is expected to go before a Grand Jury this week.
