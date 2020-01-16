Military family’s credit card stolen while at Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A military family that was visiting from out of town had a credit card stolen while at the Cincinnati Zoo.
According to police, on Dec. 27 around 6:30 p.m. the victim’s purse was stolen.
The victim then received an alert that the credit card was being used at a Walmart in the Evendale area.
Police said it was later discovered the suspects used the victim’s credit card to make multiple transactions purchasing Chinese food, a television and beer at a nearby gas station.
The first suspect is described as a black male, bald, 35 to 40-year-old, 5′05″, 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red skull cap, sleeveless grey jean coat, red long sleeve shirt, grey jeans and white gym shoes.
The second suspect is described as a white female, brown hair, 25 to 30-years-old, 5′07″and 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black coat with white and red stripes, red shirt and dark pants.
They were last seen operating a black SUV.
If you have any information about the crime or suspects is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.
