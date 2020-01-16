Ohio marks 1st anniversary of medical marijuana sales

CINCINNATI (FOX19/AP) - Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of sales of medical marijuana in Ohio.
The state says about 78,000 people have received physician recommendations and have registered with the state to use cannabis. Some 55,000 people have made purchases.
Earlier figures show 71% of those who’ve registered are 40 or older and 29% are over the age of 59.
The first person who bought medical marijuana at a dispensary last January says cannabis has helped her but complained about the price.
The state says prices have dropped appreciably for both flowers and other products in the last year.
The first medical marijuana business to get certified in the Tri-State was in Warren County.
About Wellness Ohio opened in May 2019 at 1525 Genntown Drive, Lebanon.
Cincinnati’s first medical marijuana dispensary, Verilife at 5400 Ridge Road, opened in September 2019.
The second opened in Jan. 2020. Have a Heart Cincinnati is located at 8420 Vine St.
Two dispensaries opened in Butler County in Oct. 2019 - Bloom Medicinals Seven Mile Dispensary in Seven Mile and Strawberry Field Dispensary in Monroe.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.