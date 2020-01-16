Penn State faces tough test vs No. 21 Ohio State

TEAM LEADERS: Penn State's Lamar Stevens has averaged 16.1 points and 7.1 rebounds while Myreon Jones has put up 13.9 points. For the Buckeyes, Kaleb Wesson has averaged 14.4 points and 9.6 rebounds while D.J. Carton has put up 10.2 points.WONDERFUL WESSON: K. Wesson has connected on 42.9 percent of the 56 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 10 over the last three games. He's also converted 74.8 percent of his foul shots this season.